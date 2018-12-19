“We demand that government must go the extra mile to unearth the factors responsible for this assassination and bring the culprits to book.”

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the Federal Government to ensure that the killers of former Chief of Defence Staff Air Marshal Alex Badeh are brought to book, stressing that the killing of Badeh must not go the way of other killings.

The party’s National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr Eddy Olafeso, in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital said the killing of Badeh was a further proof that Nigeria is not secure under President Mohammadu Buhari.

In the statement signed by the South West zonal publicity secretary of the party, Mr Ayo Fadaka, the PDP leader said “the circle of blood letting that has viciously characterized our national life shows that Nigeria is insecure.”

Olafeso noted that “this killing of a high profile Nigerian is absolutely uncommon and we posit that there lies more beneath the scene that must be unearthed through diligent investigation.”

He said “While we note that Badeh continued to remain under EFCC investigation till his death, we thus demand that government must go the extra mile to unearth the factors responsible for this assassination and bring the culprits to book.

“However going by experience, this may be a tall order. The continuing spree of assassination in our nation is symptomatic of a failing nation where elements have chosen to settle scores on their own without any regard to existing arbitration institutions of state and this is absolutely condemnable.

“In this regard we hold the Buhari regime accountable, it’s lethargic approach to governance and a proclivity for not pursuing violent criminals who unleash mayhem on citizens is certainly embolden criminal elements to prosecute this sort of sinister agenda since repercussions for such is either far fetched or non existent at all.

“We further note that the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed so much blood letting as thousands of Nigerians across all social strata lost there lives to organized attacks and this is unfortunate.

“In this instance, we recall the many victims of herdsmen militia, “technically” defeated Boko Haram and even the thousands Shites killed by our own military. These events remain unfortunate and undesired by Nigerians.

“If statistics of people killed under this Buhari dispensation is taken into reckoning, it remains unrivaled in the anal of our national history and all Nigerians must take due cognizance of this unwholesome development.

“We therefore call on the President to take his responsibilities serious and discharge them appropriately,” he added.