Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has directed the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to investigate and arrest killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh.

The IRT team will work with the Nasarawa State Police Command, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the kidnapped civilian friend of the late CDS.

READ ALSO: 2019: I won’t be sectional governor, Abiodun assures Yewa monarchs

Already, the IGP, in company with Nasarawa state Police Commissioner, Yahaya Bello, some top army and Air Force officers and IRP leaders, have visited the crime scene and vowed to get the killers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Nasarawa police command. They appealed to the public to assist with vital information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to these mobile telephone numbers: 08033041306 and 08033097663.