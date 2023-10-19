From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A 40ft container has crushed an Aba, Abia State-based businessman identified as Akuma Kalu, to death when it fell on his Lexus SUV.

Kalu, an importer and a native of Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state and resident of Umuogele, Ovom, Aba, died on his way to Port Harcourt International Airport to board flight to China.

It was reported that as a result of the bad nature of the Aba section of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway, the deceased had to take the Ngor Okpuala/Etche route.

The businessman’s vehicle was said to have been stuck at a bad portion of the road when the container fell off a truck and crushed him.

His elder brother, Uchendu Kalu Mang in a statement, revealed they lost their father close to six years ago.

He said the family is devastated by Kalu’s death who he said left behind two little children.