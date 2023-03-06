Receives congratulatory letter from Chinese President

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for protesting at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing them as “bad losers” and “desperados”.

The National Secretary of the ruling party, Iyiola Omisere, who reacted to the protest, said that their actions was undemocratic.

“They are just plain losers, simple. They are just pure losers, simple, no more, no less. In any contest, there must be winner and there must be losers. So, must you win? No!

“They are just bad losers simple. Very undemocratic and they are desperate people, desperados simple,” he fumed.

Meanwhile, the party’s chief scribe equally received in audience, the delegation from the Chinese Embassy, that visited the national secretariat of the ruling to submit their letter of congratulation to the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

Represented by the duo of Directing Officer Chinese Embassy, Wu Baocai and second secretary, HE Shurong, they submitted the letter personally signed by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

The letter made available to newsmen read: “I learned with great joy of your election as President of Nigeria, and on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Chinese people, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

“I am confident that, under your leadership, Nigeria will continue to make new achievements in the cause of national building and development. Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa.

“In recent years, the bilateral relations between our two countries enjoy a sound momentum of development, with fruitful cooperation in various fields, mutual support to each other on issues of core interests and major concerns, and close coordination on international and regional affairs.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations, and stand ready to work with you to take the China-Nigeria Strategic Partnership to new heights,” it read.

Responding, the National Secretary, Omisere said: “On behalf of the National Chairman and the NWC entirely, I want to thank the Chinese government for believing in us, for believing in Nigeria, for believing in INEC, for believing in the process of electoral campaign.

“The welcome development is a sign post that the world has accepted this election worldwide and equally from the chinese government, Xi Jinping. This is the testimony of the fairness, the freeness and acceptability of the election across the world,” he said.