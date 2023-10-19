From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Legal icon and proprietor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Chief Afe Babalola, has said bad leadership was responsible for wars in the world.

He also said Nigeria has been rated as the number 2 poorest country in the world because of bad leadership.

Babalola stated these in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, at the 2023 International Conference on Leadership and Governance for Sustainable Change and Wealth Creation jointly organized by ABUAD and Trinity Western University (TWU), Canada.

At the event being part of the activities lined up for the 11th convocation and 13th anniversary ceremony of ABUAD, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two world class universities.

He said the two World Wars that happened in 1914- 1918 and 1939-1945 which led to the loss of many lives, which would have been avoided were experienced by man because poor leadership.

He also cited the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine saying Africa is not left out of the tragedy.

The founder who said the poorest countries in the world are in Africa, with Nigeria being one of them, where N1,000 is currently exchanging for one dollar, a country that is well endowed in everything, yet the country is faced with inadequate social amenities.

The legal giant therefore identified lack of quality and functional education as responsible for bad leadership, hence the woes.in the country.

He lamented that lack of education has also allowed leaders in the country to see politics as the only lucrative business in Nigeria.

He said: “Man, because of poor leadership, has gone through two World Wars (1914-1918 and 1939-1945).

“These avoidable World Wars led to the loss of millions of people all of which could be traced to bad leadership.

“Adolf Hitler, derisively called the “bad guy of history”, was a tragic example of bad leadership. He had the negative accolade of having created Gas Chambers where millions of Isrealis were killed. What a leader indeed!

“We also have the tragic Russian invasion of Ukraine with Putin (the Russian leader) turning deaf ears to entreaties by the United Nations, the Security Council, the injunction by the World Court at the Hague and various appeals by world leaders including the Pope.

“Africa is not left out of this tragedy. There have been series of coups and counter coups which happen almost every six months. Again, the reason for all these is poor leadership.

“Since the rush to partition Africa in 1884, there had been no peace. Unfortunately, the poorest countries in the world are in Africa, including my own country, Nigeria, a country that is well endowed in everything.

“Today, Nigeria is rated as number 2 poorest country in the world The Naira has gone done to as much as N1,000 to a Dollar There is no electricity, no water and most of the roads are impassable which often lead to avoidable death.”

Speaking on the views of politicians to their offices, Babalola: “The answer is not a matter of debate. What is lacking is education which allows our leaders to see politics as the only lucrative business in town, when in fact, from the Greek days, politics has always been known to be for service to the people and not business.

“Service to the people is not a place to earn salaries, pensions and severance package. This is not theory, the early politicians in the 60s, served without salary, they maintain their jobs and earned only sitting allowances whenever they met at the centre.

“For me, I served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of UNILAG pro bono. I converted all my allowances to a Central Fund to award scholarships to needy students. This is how it should be.

“After leaving UNILAG, I started my own university, a private, non- for-profit university to teach others how a university should be run, and to raise a new generation of leaders, who will be self- employed, contented, altruistic and be ready to give back to society because of the quality and functional education inculcated in them”.

The legal luminary who said all hopes have not lost said a revolution has started and a new Nigeria has begun in ABUAD, which is producing contented leaders who want to serve and who do not see serving as business.

“Afe Babalola University was established to reform education. The only change that can change the world is the change that changes the mind. It is difficult to change their minds but we can change the minds of the young students.

“Now we are producing special leaders who can change Nigeria. They are contended, reliable, kind and they believe in giving and making things better.”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji who commended the university for organising the Conference said the state put in place the Knowledge Zone to enhance wealth creation.

“The state has just secured a loan of $80 million from African Development Bank through federal government for the knowledge zone which is capable of generating 12,000 jobs”.

The welcome address was delivered via zoom by the President of the Trinity Western University (TWU) Dr. Mark Husbands.

The Vice President, Innovation & Global Partnership Trinity Western University, Canada, Dr Phil Laird, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George(SAN), Dr Imbenzi George and others spoke on the need for students to have knowledge on wealth creation.

While the Vice Chancellor of ABUAD, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde was the Conference host, Prof Damilola Olawuyi(SAN), moderated the panelists session