Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has decried the use of privileged positions and access to power to stir up violence and criminality.

Governor Dickson expressed his worries during the Bayelsa Praise Night, held in the state.

The governor charged politicians to take advantage of their positions to work toward promoting and supporting development at all times.

Governor Dickson’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted his principal to have said that bad leadership by some persons in authority, who promote cultism and criminality, have corrupted the system and resulted to teenagers engaging in despicable acts of murdering fellow citizens in the state.

“Politics is not about promoting violence to destabilise the state. But it is rather about using privileged platforms at the state and federal levels to create a positive mark in the communities, local governments, state and the country at large.

“All those planning evil, planning to lead and serve our people but every meeting they call is about how to kill our people, buy weapons, get young men to kill more people and how to get together more cult people.

“One terrible thing that has happened is that because of what these people have done, some of the killers are about 12 and 13 years.

“That is what bad leadership has done in the state. If I were in authority at the federal level from a state that needs development, I will be working hard every day to see what difference I can make positively in my state, community and local government.

“If it is the wish of God that those people should use their privileged positions and access to work to promote criminality and instability in this state, then they will prevail. But if it is not, His judgement will consume them,” he said.

Governor Dickson, who solicited continued prayers for his family, informed the congregation about the funeral programme of his late mother, Ma Goldcoast Dickson.

He explained that it would run for three consecutive days, kicking off with the Service of Songs at the Ecumenical Centre, in Yenagoa, on December 6, an all-night Wake in his community, Toru-Orua, on December 7, while her remains would be committed to mother earth at her father’s compound in Toru-Angiama, Patani Local Government Area of Delta State on December 8.

He added that a special thanksgiving service will hold on Sunday, December 11, after the interment.