While genetics and health problems have a direct connection to your hair’s health, there are some things you may be doing in your daily routine that are damaging your hair.

Here are some bad habits that damage your hair:

Poor Diet

In order to have healthy hair, you must include healthy and natural foods that are rich in protein, vitamin E and iron in your diet. You must also include foods rich in trace minerals, such as zinc and copper. Do not survive on junk food and avoid following a severely restrictive crash or fad diet, as it can lead to nutrient deficiencies that can cause hair loss, thinning, and dull and brittle hair.

Hair Styling Tools

A hair dryer cause more surface damage than natural drying. Using a hair dryer at a distance of 15 cm with continuous motion causes relatively less damage. Other styling treatments like straightening and curling contribute to more hair loss when done frequently. When using a hair straightener or curler to style your hair, the less heat the better. Too much heat can cause serious damage including breakage.

Infusing hair with chemical products

Chemicals like hydrogen peroxide and ammonia found in hair dye can cause thinning hair and hair loss. Dihydrotestosterone or DHT is another harmful chemical found in shampoos that can contribute to hair loss. In hair relaxers, the primary chemical of concern is sodium hydroxide, which can weaken the hair and cause a scalp infection. Avoid overloading your hair with harsh chemical-based products. Instead, opt for herbal products or homemade recipes for hair masks or hair dyes that use natural ingredients.

Swimming in Chlorinated Water

If you like swimming, try to swim in chlorinated pools only occasionally. Preferably, wear a swim cap. Make sure to shower and shampoo your hair immediately after swimming. Do not allow the pool water to dry up in your hair.

Wearing tight hairstyles

In a 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, researchers found a strong association between scalp-pulling hairstyles such as tight ponytails, braids, knots and buns and the development of traction alopecia, or gradual hair loss. Try wearing your hair down whenever possible and, if tying your hair back, keep it a little loose. Also, do not wear the same hairstyle every day.

Brushing hair while it’s still wet

When wet, your hair strands are fragile and more vulnerable to breakage. It is best to comb your hair before washing to reduce tangling. After washing, blot your hair with a soft towel and allow it to air dry before combing. In fact, you should comb your hair when it is slightly damp. Slightly damp hair is also easier to style.

Over washing hair

Too much shampooing can suck the natural moisture out of your hair and dry it out, causing breakage. Be sure to wash your hair three times a week. If you sweat a lot wash your hair every two days. When washing, use the right shampoo for your hair type and texture. This will help add moisture and beauty to your hair.

