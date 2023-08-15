From Ben Dunno, Warri

Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi, has expressed concern over looming anarchy that may be targeted at politicians across party lines, if the current trend of impoverishing the masses through policies seeking to shield corruption by political elites was not checked.

The former Anambra governor has therefore solicited prayers from Nigerians to guide the leaders to be able to do the right thing at the right time in order to avert a situation where the masses will be forced to revolt due to the hardship inflicted on them through bad policies and programs.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Major General Felix A. Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, Obi noted that the way and manner in which the populace were being subjected to pains and harrowing experiences was not in the best interest of anyone, especially the politicians,

According to him; “Nigeria is going through difficult times and we can not hold A or B responsible. We will hold all politicians, including me responsible, everyone is responsible”.

“People should remember us in prayer and this is very important. Let’s pray that God touches our heart to use public money for public good. There is too much waste here knowing fully well that any post you occupied is by his grace, we should stop abusing the grace of God”.

“Whenever I drive around, I tell people I am very sorry and why did I say that, it is the politics I keep reminding people everyday”.

“It is the majority of the people, especially those on the streets trying so hard to survive on a daily basis that feels the impact of bad governance more and its unfortunate that they are becoming helpless by the day”.

“The sad aspect of it is that a state of anarchy does not discriminate against party A or party B. Everyone, especially the politicians are mostly the target. And if they look at you and see that your skin is shining, you are most likely be a target in such situation”, he warned.