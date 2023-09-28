From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Experts in various fields of endeavour will brainstorm on ways to harness the economic potentials of the South East region at The Pivot conference scheduled to be held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The conference is the flagship program designed to be “a platform that champions a paradigm shift in our collective societal journey” through the facilitation of thought-provoking conversations, encouraging innovative thinking, and promoting collaborations.

The Pivot Executive Director, Ifedi Eze, a lawyer, in a statement, said that the Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor on Security Matters, AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd) would lead other adept resource persons including the Regional Coordinator, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Chito Onuzulike, an engineer, to dissect the topic of the event.

The conference themed ‘From Challenges to Opportunities: Unveiling the Potentials in South East Nigeria through Social Innovation’ is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) secretariat.

Eze described the group as an assemblage of “progressive indigenous professionals who have decided to take the bull by the horn by way of catalyzing forward-thinking and thought-provoking conversations that are aimed at harnessing the inherent potentials in the South East geopolitical region, towards optimal productivity, especially among the youthful demography.”

“These young professionals are creating a rallying point that would serve as a platform on which innovations would be stimulated, entrepreneurship would be supported and encouraged, excellence would be rewarded and individual cum corporate growth motivated”, Eze added.

He lamented that the past half-decade had been a period bedevilled with socioeconomic problems which had impacted negatively on the economic indices of the Eastern region.

He averred that the “soaring rate of inflation, youth unemployment, declining standards of living and general economic malaise have been some of the results of these trends.

“We have been in this strait for so long that a vast majority of our people have begun to take this as the new normal.

“We at The Pivot have, however, decided to reinvent the wheel by way of social re-engineering, deliberate human capital development, economic stimulus packages and not forgetting efforts towards a sustainable paradigm shift that would allow our people to start seeing new possibilities on the horizon.

“Expected to join in this journey towards a better and brighter future are well-meaning citizens of the South East, relevant community stakeholders, entrepreneurs and captains of industry, the press, civil society groups, religious leaders across all divides as well as students and their leaders,” he said.