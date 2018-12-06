Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, has raised the alarm that some unscrupulous elements were planning to invade and attack some second generation banks in the state ahead of the Yuletide season.

CP Ene, who disclosed this to newsmen, on Thursday, said intelligence report had it that the bad boys were moving from the eastern part of Nigeria to attack a bank in the state but assured that the command had gone ahead to fortify all banks in the state security wise to nip the planned attack in the bud.

He also maintained that the command had put in place a robust security measure to ensure a smooth and rancour free Christmas celebration.

“We got information that some bad boys are moving from the east to attack a second generation bank in the state and as such the command has fortified all banks in Benue State security-wise.

“Immediately we got the information about the plan by those bad boys to attack the bank, we swung into action by visiting all the banks in the state with the information and also held meetings with them and directed that they should to mount Closed Circuit Television (CCT) in and around their banks premises.

“Towards this end, we have put in place a joint patrol team that would cut across every nooks and crannies of the state, made up of the police as the leading agency, the DSS, Air force, Army, Navy and the Civil Defence.

“And on September 2, I called all the Divisional Police Officers and all the Area Commanders together to prepare Christmas and New Year operational order tagged ‘Ember Months Operation Order’ covering the entire place.”

The Police Commissioner explained further that the team would start to go round the state as from December 20, 2019 to the end of January, 2019 to ensure peace and order in the whole state.