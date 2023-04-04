From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Pioneer chairman of Federated Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Mike Erhunmwunsee, yesterday, commended the current leadership of the chapel for building on the legacies of its founding fathers.

He gave the commendation at the official commissioning of the secretariat of the chapel in Benin City.

Erhunmwunsee, the then High Society Magazine Correspondent, said he was not disappointed at the level of growth of the chapel, noting that the baby nurtured (that is the Federated chapel) some years ago has grown to be reckoned with in the state’s council.

“The baby we nurtured 12 years ago has grown to become one of the forces to be reckoned with and I know that the next leadership will build on what this current leadership has done”, Erhunmwunsee said.

The pioneer chairman of the chapel, while commending the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, said the Journalists in the state did not make mistake for casting their votes for the chairman of the union, Festus Alenkhe.

He said the chairman has turned the face of the union around and has rebranded the practice of journalism in the state.

For the chairman of NUJ, Festus Alenkhe, he commended the Federated Chapel’s chairman, Mercy Onyenweli for always reminding him of his promises to the chapel.

He further urged members of the chapel to upgrade themselves academically in order not to be affected with the new directive from the national body of the union.

Earlier, the chairman of the chapel, Mercy Onyenweli, said the chapel is the only one that prides itself with the potpourri of Journalists, local and out-stations adding that, that is why it is called Federated Chapel.

She said the chapel that was birthed 12 years ago, has not fallen short of the standard set for it by its founding fathers.

Onyenweli thanked the leadership of the union, for creating an enabling environment for the chapel to thrive just as she also commended those who have contributed to the actualization of the dream of the chapel having its own office.