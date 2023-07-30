• Couples bag PhD in same department

By Gabriel Dike

Babcock University (BU) Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State on Saturday produced 136 First Class graduates out of 2, 065 undergraduates at the 2022/2023 convocation ceremony.

The university graduated a total of 2,480 students out of which 415 are postgraduates.

Also, the university produced a couple, Maitanmi Bukola Titilope and Maitanmi Julius Olatade bagged PhD in the same field, Nursing.

The overall best graduating student went to Philip Ngozi Nancy in Faculty of Education with 4.95CGPA while her twin sister, Philip Nnennaya Sylvia made First Class with 4.80CGPA.

Dignitaries at the convocation include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Pro-chancrllor of Adeleke University Ede, Osun State, Dr. Dapo Deji Adeleke, Minister of Education, Republic of Liberia, Prof. Dao Ansu Sonii, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony and Chancellor of BU, Dr. Robert Osei-Bonsu.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of BU, Prof. Ademola Tayo described the occasion as the celebration of over two decades of unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds and transforming them into competent, compassionate, and responsible leaders of tomorrow.

“This year’s graduation is unique in the sense that we have eminent personalities graduating from our postgraduate programmes. We have notable personalities such as a High Court Judge, Managing Directors of reputable organisations, Chief Medical Director of a University Teaching Hospital, Provosts of Colleges and Heads of Departments from various universities graduating today,” he noted.

According to him, the graduation is also unique because it is the first time that BU is producing PhD graduates in Nursing, History, Economics and Finance.

The VC said the journey has not been without hurdles, but through perseverance and dedication, Babcock University has thrived and grown in its commitment to academic excellence.

Said he: “Our institution’s reputation as a centre of innovation and research is a testament to the unyielding spirit of our faculty, staff, and students.”

The acting Executive Secretary National Universities Commission (NUC) congratulated graduates and explained that their successes are evidence of their determination, intellectual curiosity, and tenacity.

The NUC boss, who was represented by former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said the graduates overcame difficulties by displaying resilience and succeeded.

He added: “I am convinced that as you begin this new stage of your life and are armed with the knowledge and abilities from one of Nigeria’s prestigious institutions, you will significantly benefit both our country and the rest of the globe.

“Your university has fostered an atmosphere where students explore their passions and realise their full potential by promoting a culture of innovation and critical thinking.”

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi congratulated the 2, 480 graduates and said their parents gave them the best legacy.

Oba Ogunwusi urged the graduates to think positively about Nigeria and contribute their quota to make the country great.