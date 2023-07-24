A week of activities will mark the Babcock University 2023 graduation for both undergraduate and postgraduate graduands.

In a statement by the Director of Communication and Marketing of the Institution, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Sunday, July 23, 2023 is for the Parents Consultative Forum’s luncheon and arrival of graduating students.

According to him, awelcome cocktail with soft music orchestrated by a military band will hold in the evening.

He said on Monday, July 24, the Babcock University Alumni will hold its Alumni Connectivity’. The theme of the event is, “Igniting Connections, Fueling Success.”

Alumni of the institution expected at the programme are Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly; Mr. Uzonna Nwangwa, GMD/CEO, Irvin Global & Investment Group, Miss Beverly Osu, Actress, Creator OCB Skin and Dr. Soji Tayo, the national president of Babcock University Alumni.

This will be followed by a thanksgiving night at the University Amphitheatre same date.

Suleiman explained that on July 25, former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Peter Okebukola, will deliver the Convocation Lecture with the title, “From Tangible to Virtual Reality: Redefining the Nigerian University System”.

There will be postgraduate banquet and awards night at the university stadium same date.

The image maker said on Wednesday, July 26, it will be “A day with the STARS.” This will hold at the Amphitheatre by 10am, while the Doctoral Hooding ceremony would take place at the same Amphitheatre at 10am on Thursday.

He said on Friday, July 28 the 2023 best overall graduating students in the postgraduate and undergraduate programmes will join the vice-chancellor, other principal officers of the university as well as other invited guests of the university to plant trees, followed by commissioning of projects commissioning by the management.

A Thanksgiving Sabbath /Baccalaureate and Vesper Service will hold on Saturday July 29.

The grand finale of the convocation ceremonies is the award of degrees and prizes on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the university stadium.