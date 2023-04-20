From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Nigerians have been urged to continue to pray and take practical steps towards making seamless, the transmission of political power to the next administration in the country.

Former governorship aspirant in the Osun State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Dotun Babayemi made the appeal while congratulating the Muslim faithful on the completion of the month-long Ramadan fast.

“At this point, the project called Nigeria should be the concern of all of us regardless of our religious beliefs. It’s high time we all took practical steps towards making our dear country great and this should be beyond rhetorics,” he said.

Babayemi stressed that it behooves the people of the country to ensure that Nigeria becomes the envy of other nations across the globe, maintaining that it was a feat achievable given the right attitude and commitment.

“Yes, we can figure out a workable and prosperous Nigeria if we all rededicate ourselves towards achieving a new Nigeria, particularly with the new government and administrations coming on board from states to the federal level,” he added.

Babayemi while rejoicing with the Muslims on the conclusion of their Ramadan fast, implored them to ensure that the import of the lessons learned worst lost, noting that other religious adherents should equally be selfless in making the society great and liveable for everyone.