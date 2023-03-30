From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has cautioned one of its stakeholders, Terzungwe Atser, to desist from issuing threats to the executives of the party in the Igyorov Council Ward in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The party gave this warning in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The statement said the party was informed that Atser has over the past few days made threats of violence against some officials of the party in Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko Local Government Area over their role in Senator Ayu’s suspension.

The Benue PDP explained that “Terzungwe Atser, a former Chairman of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, (BIRS), is believed to be aggrieved by the role of the said Igyorov ward executives in the suspension of National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu’s membership of the party on allegations of anti-party activities.”

While urging every party member to embrace peace, the Benue PDP states that the lingering crisis in the national leadership of the party has unfortunately retarded its growth as can be seen from the regrettable outcome of the 2023 elections.

“We, however, believe in the party’s well-tested mechanisms for resolving its internal disputes, being they all civil and in line with its charter and character as a law-governed democratic institution.”

The party said the emergence of Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum as Acting National Chairman of the party following the exit of Dr Iyorchia Ayu from the office attests to its proven ability to amicably resolve matters without resorting to violence of whatever kind is an option.

“We, therefore, caution Terzungwe Atser to desist from threatening any official or member of the party as to do so is not only a breach of the PDP constitution but also amounts to criminality which is punishable under Nigerian law.

PDP said it values its officials and members alike and will do everything within its powers to protect and defend them from both internal and external aggression, intimidation and harassment.

Reacting to the allegation, Mr Terzungwe Atser described it as false saying he never threatened anyone.

“The allegation is not true. I am a peaceful person and I always preach peace; so I cannot be seen to be involved in such,” Atser said.