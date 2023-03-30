From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Moses Ayom, has been elected President of the Kunav Development Associates, (KUDA), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter.

Kunav Development Associates (KUDA), is the Kunav extraction of the Tiv people from Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

Ayom had emerged as president of the association, unopposed in an election held in Abuja last weekend.

Speaking with newsmen on his emergence in Makurdi, visibly elated Ayom said he will support the State Governor elect, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia to bring development to the state.

He dedicated his victory to Jesus Christ, Son of the Most High whom he said appeared to him recently; to the Benue State Governor-elect, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia and the Tor Tiv, HRM, Orchivirigh Prof James Ayatse among other first class traditional rulers in the state saying their prayers and blessings was instrumental to his emergence.

Ayom, who also leads the agitation for a Middle Belt presidency, said he will use his wealth of experience as a major tool to bring development to the door step of his people and in deed, Benue State as a whole.

The business mogul said he already in collaboration with his business partners, who form part of an international network to bring innumerable skill acquisition programmes into Benue.

He noted that one of his business consortiums, Cherry Wood, a furniture concern, were already oiling its machines preparatory to move to Benue state within the first 100 days of the incoming administration, led by Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

The APC chieftain sued for peace among the people of the state stressing that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of violence.

He noted that he will consult with his brother, the Governor-elect after he has been sworn into office on areas of collaboration as well as initiatives to support the state in taking the Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), back to their ancestral homes and their farm lands.

He further explained that he will roll out more plans on how he intends to support and partner the incoming government during his inaugural ceremony to be attended by the Tor Tiv, the Ter U Kunav and Tor Jechira who had predicted all that has taken place.

9. Recall that shortly before he was elected the KUDA President, the Tor Tiv had caused all the first class traditional rulers in his domain to place their hands on him and pour out the blessings of the Tiv nation upon him.

10. At the occasion, the Tor Tiv had also advised Chief Ayom to always stand on the truth wherever he found himself and most importantly, live and operate with the fear of God.