From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) and International Alert, have decried the spate of mass migration of Nigerian youths as result of unemployment and exclusion of young people in policy formulation.

AYGF Executive Director, Dr Arome Salifu, at a press briefing to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day, noted that about 60% of Nigeria’s population was predominantly young individuals who lack representation in crucial decision-making processes.

This year’s theme is entitled: “Green Skills for Youth.”

He said: “This alarming situation not only perpetuates persistent poverty but also fuels the phenomenon of mass migration, also referred to as the ‘Japa Syndrome’.

“Our Nigerian youth are not passive observers; they actively seek participation in policy formulation and decision-making processes that drive both personal and communal progress.

“Unfortunately, these aspirations often encounter barriers that prevent their involvement, despite their undeniable relevance.

“The new government, at all levels; federal and state inclusive, holds a pivotal role in spearheading a comprehensive drive to drastically reduce the pressing challenges of youth unemployment, mass migration, youth poverty, and the exclusion of young voices from policy-making processes.”

But on the party of AYGF and International Alert, Salifu said the a series of youth-focused initiatives to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day had been birth.

He said the initiative would encompass a youth campaign conducted online through video entries, enabling young people to speak out on issues directly affecting them and contribute to setting the government’s agenda.

“Recognizing the importance to shape the new Government’s agenda, Africa Youth Growth Foundation and International Alert supported by the European Union and International Organization for Migration are collaborating to create a platform for key decision makers and young people to collaboratively dialogue on youth inclusive development

“Together, we are orchestrating a series of youth-focused initiatives to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day.

“Our aim is to amplify youth voices and cultivate collaboration. The initiative encompasses a youth campaign

conducted online through video entries, enabling young people to speak out on issues directly affecting them and contribute to setting the government’s agenda.

“From over 100 entries, three winners emerged, each to be announced and presented with prizes totalling 1 million naira.

“Furthermore, we have collaboratively organised a roadshow for Monday 14th August 2023, which would serve as a platform to resound our collective voices, ensuring our perspectives on youth development, inclusion, poverty

reduction, and employment generation are heard.

“At the heart of this year’s International Youth Day, is the upcoming National Youth Conference for Tuesday, the 15th of August 2023; a vital one-day programme designed to facilitate meaningful interactions between national decision-makers and stakeholders invested in youth welfare.

“Operating under the theme “Amplifying Youth Voice and Forging Opportunities for Collaborative Policy Making,” this pivotal event is poised to reshape the narrative of youth engagement and empowerment.

“It provides an invaluable platform for dialogue between esteemed decision-makers and representatives from diverse Nigerian states.

“This event marks not only an opportunity for knowledge exchange but also a chance to unite efforts in crafting a more inclusive, prosperous, and harmonious future for Nigeria.

“Through this multifaceted approach, Africa Youth Growth Foundation and International Alert are steadfastly committed to nurturing an environment where the dynamism and potential of our youth can flourish.

In turn, this will contribute to a nation that thrives on the synergy of collective action, participatory governance and global prominence.

Our unwavering commitment lies in prioritising objectives, particularly those concerning youth, at all levels.

“Through this platform, we earnestly call upon government agencies, youth-centred organisations, international

development partners, stakeholders, decision-makers, the general public, and media entities to intensify efforts in addressing escalating challenges within our nation.

“The responsibility of involving youth in pivotal decision-making processes and devising effective avenues for their growth rests upon us all.

“By doing so, we foster an environment that not only entices residents but also propels Nigeria to global competitiveness and greatness beyond imagination,” he added.