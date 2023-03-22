From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has praised the Arewa Community in Lagos for their contribution to the presidential and governorship elections in Lagos State, stating that their efforts greatly aided in securing the victory of Bola Tinubu and the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the National President of AYCF, commended the Arewa Community led by Sarkin Hausawa Lagos, the Chairman Arewa Council of Chiefs Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara, and Sarkin Fulanin Lagos (Chairman, Fulani Council of Chiefs) Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Bambado, for their selflessness and dedication during the elections.

“We are compelled to openly express our happiness over the volunteerism and self-sacrifice of the Arewa Community led by both Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani monarchs, including their kith and kins in 19 States of Northern Nigeria, in the elections that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s democratically-elected leader,” Yerima said in a statement.

He went on to note that the Arewa Community did everything they could to support their own, without regard to party or candidate, because they believed in Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For those of us, Arewa people in Lagos Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a big egbon because he is a son to our late leader and Sarkin Hausawa Late Alhaji Dogara Yaro, whom he fondly called Baba. So, we actually did it for our very own brother, let it be known that the reward for good is always good; we delivered indeed,” Yerima added.

The AYCF also urged Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu to fulfill their promise to protect the image, integrity, and safety of the Arewa Community in Lagos, stating that the community’s support during the elections should not go unrecognised.

“We hope they will live up to expectations as soon as possible, especially for a voting population that did not collect a single Kobo before casting their votes for both the President-elect and the Governor whose mandate has just been renewed by our voters,” Yerima said.

The AYCF congratulated Governor-elect Sanwo-Olu and expressed their hope that both the President-elect and the governor would fulfill their pledges to the Arewa Community in Lagos.