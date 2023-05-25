Invites Emir of Kano

From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Prof Ben Ayade has commenced the inauguration of about 13 projects executed by his administration a few days ahead of May 29.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Eric Anderson, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Calabar on Thursday, said the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayaro, CFR, is expected to inaugurate nine of those projects in the state.

He said the remaining three are to be inaugurated by the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty Etinyin Etim Okon Edet while Governor Ayade would inaugurate the ultra-modern Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) located at Biase local government area in the state.

The three projects listed for inauguration by the chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council are the Feed mill, a 24,000 birds per day poultry factory (Calachika) and a BPOO Bagging and Packaging Factory all located in the Industrial Park, named after Governor Ayade in Calabar Municipality.

The Emir of Kano is expected in the state on Friday, May 26 and would be the guest of the state for two days.

Projects to be inaugurated by the Emir include Dual Carriage Way from Tinapa Junction to Odukpani Junction, Phase one Super Highway, Spaghetti Flyover, 27MW Power Plant Adiabo, 23 MW Power Plant, Parliamentary Extension, Calabar, Obudu German Hospital, Obudu, Ogoja Vitamined Rice Mill, Ogoja, Tookpick Factory Ekori, Yakurr and 120,000 bird ultra modern Poultry.