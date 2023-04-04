From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has condoled with former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Over the death of her dear wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, describing her demise as heartbreaking.

Expresssing shock over the death of Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Barr. Christian Ita, Ayade said her death has created a void in the family.

The statement read in part: “It was with such unspeakable sadness, that I received the news of the death of your darling wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu.

“There is no doubt that her death is a devastating loss to you and the children. It has created a void in the family. I enjoin Sen. Kalu to, as a devout Christian, accept the grim reality of his bereavement as the will of God.

“The pain of losing a loved one, in this case, a dear wife, could be unbearable but I urge you to be strong, especially knowing that she is now resting in the Lord’s bosom.”

The Governor also prayed to God to comfort Kalu and his entire family and give them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.