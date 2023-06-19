By Henry Uche

AXA, a global leader in insurance and asset management, has launched the first in its series of medical centers plan for Nigeria.

The brand, “OneHealth by AXA” will house the range of medical solutions that AXA seeks to introduce into the Nigerian market in its bid to provide exceptional healthcare solutions in emerging markets; and make healthcare an affordable, accessible, and above all, a convenient experience that everyone can enjoy.

The OneHealth hospital is a state-of-the-art multispecialty, secondary care hospital in Ikeja, Lagos with more than 30 specialties and sub-specialties range of services in family medicine, cardiology, obstetrics, pediatrics, general surgery, ophthalmology, physiotherapy, and Internal medicine.

Speaking at launch of the hospital in Lagos, CEO AXA Africa Health, Khaled ElShaarany, expressed delight at the launch of OneHealth in Nigeria, explaining that it marks the second country in Africa where AXA has introduced its world-class medical centres with a focus on medical excellence and patient convenience.

ElShaarany said, “AXA’s pursuit to improve access to protection and healthcare in Nigeria and Africa drives us to innovate by introducing an integrated health model where Insurance and medical services synergize to give customers comfortable yet affordable access to the most competent doctors and medical staff.

“With an initial 25 million Euro investment in Nigeria, we are excited to inaugurate this first medical center in Ikeja and are looking forward to further openings in the next 12 months as we are constantly on the lookout for new opportunities for investment in the healthcare sector.”

On his part, Dr MisbahOleolo, Country Manager/ Medical Director of OneHealthin Nigeria noted that the goal of OneHealthin Nigeria is to revolutionize the healthcare industry through seamless client experiences across its physical branches and digital channels.

“You may ask ‘how we intend to do this?’ We will be rolling out more centers similar to this; characterized by very high quality, affordability, and easy access. It is that fusion of this high-quality hospital and premium hospitality with a pocket-friendly disposition, that I commit.

“To guarantee OneHealth Medical Center as a place of safety, we have carefully curated the size, made it multi-specialty, and fine-tuned our one-stop-shop offering. You will be able to find the service you require here when you are well and just need a health check or when you are ill and need medical attention.

“In addition, we are coming into the market with a team of highly skilled local and international medical professionals. Our goal is to set a standard that will not just raise the bar in service delivery, but standards that will accelerate the growth and maturity of our country’s healthcare sector for patients, clients, and practitioners”, Oleolo enthused.

Also commenting on the significance of the launch, Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard said the opening of OneHealthIn Nigeria was again a testament of AXA’s commitment to Nigeria as an investor and corporate citizen.

She said; “What we are witnessing here today is another proof that AXA’s commitment to Nigeria is enduring. OneHealth and its mission in Nigeria fit perfectly into our mission of continuous partnership with our customers.

“The launch of OneHealth hospital in Nigeria is to take healthcare and medical care delivery to international standard. This launch marks another milestone in the annals of Nigeria’s medical sector because just like AXA Mansard Health changed the Health Insurance landscape in 10 years, OneHealthwill soon becomes a cynosure of not just medical centres In Nigeria, but medical service delivery in Africa” she assured.

OneHealth is a world-class healthcare provider in Nigeria offering high-quality medical services alongside a unique client journey.

With a global mindset aimed at elevating the client’s healthcare journey, OneHealth medical centers provide access to advanced diagnostics, laboratory equipment, and electronic medical records for all clients, which makes going to the medical center or consulting a doctor virtually, a medical experience like no other.