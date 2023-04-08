By Henry Uche, Lagos

The ‘More Wellness For Less’ television commercial unveiled at weekend in Lagos, is a 1-minute commercial that highlights the importance of having a life insurance policy and seeks to enlighten the average Nigerian on the benefits they can be derive from having a life insurance policy even while they are alive.

Picture this situation. A woman had an emergency with the child. Meanwhile, the husband wasn’t around and she managed to rush the child to the hospital where she was asked to deposit N30,000 before any form of treatment could be administered on the child. This woman had N31,000 in her (bank) account. This is an emergency. Life is on the line. She had just that N30,000 paid for.

What if she were to pay N35,000? It could be N40,000! This is a woman who does not like begging people for money; probably she could have resorted to just that. Imagine if the hospital had requested her to pay cash at this time of cash crunch; what a bad experience!

Well, this is where health insurance comes in and there could not have been a better option than AXA Mansard Health.

There is another woman who has embraced AXA Mansard’s life health insurance policy and felt calmer in the face of a child’s ill health. She is calmer because she has MyAXA App.

MyAXA Mobile App is your one-stop non-banking financial service platform. The mobile services have been specifically designed to give users a more convenient way to purchase and manage health and other insurance plans. It is available for download for iPhone and Android users.

In the case of the woman who has the app, she was able to book an appointment and on getting to the hospital the baby found herself in waiting hands. The woman is not bothered about cash.

Speaking at the TVC launch, the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi, said that for as low as N1000, Nigerians can have access to AXA Mansard Health services. Adeniyi added that AXA has mapped out a strategy on how people in the Diaspora can benefit from the products. That means those who have ‘japa’ (emigrants), can buy for their family members; they can buy for their community, and they can adopt our products to impact life.

“You also have products at N2000 per month or easy care. There is a bronze plan that you can buy at about N60,000 per annum. So, we have a range of simple products that enable one to have decent access to lifestyle products; you can configure them based on your lifestyle. The value of your airtime is practically about three times the cost of buying access to more awareness or less. So, everyone can buy AXA” he stressed.

Also speaking on the new development, the Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Rashidat Adebisi, said, “It’s very important to us. Mental health is very topical. It has been for us for a long time. Those are some of the things that you can access under our retail products. There’s Wellness, there are genes, and there are so many things that are incorporated into it.

“We have telemedicine services incorporated into it. If a user prefers not to necessarily be at the hospital you can access services through telemedicine, and the medication can be delivered to you.

“We need to highlight that it’s also very affordable. I think a lot of people assume, oh AXA, they are pricey, no. But in terms of value for money, I think that we are top of the list. In furtherance of the seamless service delivery to the users, AXA Mansard Health is working with Moove,” she affirmed.

The Country Director, Moove, Taiwo Ajibola, commenting, said- the first lady had money, but what if the money transfer wasn’t successful? That was the major issue there. “We have all seen how the recent cash crunch impacted so many of us. Access to healthcare anywhere is a critical issue. With this kind of product by AXA, you have so much access to hospitals. We encourage Nigerians to leverage on that and we at Moove are here to make life even better for you,” she posited.