From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, has warned traditional rulers against ethnic discrimination and lead by example to ensure the unity of Nigeria.

The monarch who said he would continue to be Emir for all Northerners, Eze for all Igbos, and Oba for all Yorubas in his domain, posited that the work of traditional rulers is to be a father for all citizens.

Oluwo who spoke to our correspondent in his palace during the installation of a Northerner, Asmau, as Yeye Otunba of Iwoland, at the weekend said he married his wife from the North to show people that he does not preach one Nigeria alone, but also lead by example.

He lauded the Otunba of Iwoland, Chief Sikiru Atanda, who has just married Asmau, saying we can not just be preaching one Nigeria but we must show an example.

“Every traditional ruler should adopt people that live with them as their own. That is why you see when I say I’m the Eze, I’m the Emir, I’m the Igwe. If a Northerner is living here, I should be his Emir, if an Ife man is living here, I should be his own King, if an Igbo man lives here, I should be his Eze, I should be a king to an Ijebu man living here. I should not discriminate. When we do that in this country, when traditional rulers do that, love will not be lost in this country. Everything starts from the traditional rulers. Traditional ruler leads by example to show love regardless of where people come from.

“I’m bringing back our heritage and I want us to know that a town is not made up of itself. Some migrants should be accommodated at all times,” Oluwo says.

Speaking on why he married a Northerner, the Otunba of Iwoland, Chief Sikiru Atanda, said he believes that Nigeria is one and there is a need to live together as one family.

He explained that some of his families have been in the North for about 50 years where they have been successful, saying “Marrying someone from the North is just to further cement the relationship and exemplify the call for one Nigeria.