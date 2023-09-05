From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has advised political aides that it is critical for them to be prudent in both their personal and professional lives and to refrain from taking any actions that can harm the Bola Tinubu administration’s reputation.

According to a statement issued by Director Information Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, he gave the charge at the opening of a retreat and sensitization programme for political aides and senior civil servants on administrative procedure and governance in the public sector.

The retreat and sensitisation programme is being organised by the State House in conjunction with Direct Knowledge Consult Ltd from 4th – 22nd September, at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

He said: “It is essential to exercise discretion in both your public and private lives and to avoid any actions that could tarnish the reputation of the government. From today, your words and actions will undergo more intense scrutiny, occasionally even rigorous criticism. The responsibility you carry isn’t merely about fulfilling your role; it encompasses the aspirations of our entire nation.”

Speaking on the topic: “Forging a Path to Responsible Governance: A Call to Political Aides,” Shettima explained that the retreat was designed to equip participants with tenets of public administration.

“The retreat is designed to facilitate your transition and equip you with the fundamental tenets of public sector administration and governance.

” Our mission is to uplift the lives of our citizens impartially and inspire lasting change. Leadership, for us, means breaking down barriers of inequality and fostering a safe, peaceful society.

” To truly expand educational opportunities and empower our youth with knowledge for self-reliance, we must fully dedicate ourselves to our duties within the State House

” As many of you take your initial steps into the realm of public service, especially at the federal level, let it be clear that your competence is beyond doubt.

” You are here because of your formidable skills, and our confidence in your potential to catalyze change. We yearn for fresh and imaginative ideas to harmonise with established practices,” he said.

On the sensitive nature of their roles as political aides, Shettima said “from this very moment, you are bound by the laws of our land in all matters of official correspondence.

“These laws outline the consequences for both intentional and unintended mishandling of the information entrusted to your care. Should you falter in this duty, the consequences would ripple far beyond the intricate fabric of governance. They could erode public trust, jeopardise national security, and undermine the very integrity of our administration.”

He reminded the participants to understand that their credibility, that of their team, superiors and the entire government rest in the balance.

Shettima also reminded the participants that the State House is a bastion of order and the engine room of the nation’s public service.

The vice president, therefore, emphasised the need for synergy and team work, noting that there is no room for rivalry.

“Within its precincts, operations pivot upon a hierarchy, wherein each role and position adheres to well-defined protocols and communication procedures.

“Your primary instinct should always revolve around the recognition that you are part of a team, united in the pursuit of a shared objective. There is no need for rivalry. This, precisely, is the essence of your presence here,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent, Secretary, State House, Mr Funso Adebiyi, explained that the training was aimed at registering the commitment of the political aides towards actualising the goals of the Tinubu administration.

He stated further that participants would be exposed to techniques of information and documents management systems in order to ensure the smooth running of the new administration.

In attendance were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadeja and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Abubakar Rufa’i.

Others are the representatives of the Director-General, Directorate of State Services and other senior government officials.