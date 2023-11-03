From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has said the country must embrace cutting-edge technology to remain relevant and competitive in the aviation sector globally.

Chairman, House Committee, on Aviation Technology , Thomas Eriyetomi, who stated this, at an interactive session with the Management of the Federal College of Aviation Technology Zaria, said safety issues must remain paramount in the aviation sector..

Eriyetomi promised that the committee will ensure effective oversight of agencies in charge of the country airspace and the entire aviation sector.

He urged the Institute against unduly elongating the course of its students.

According to him, “Aviation Technology holds a unique place in our national development. It is not merely about planes taking off and landing; it signifies progress, connectivity, and economic vitality. In a nation as vast and diverse as Nigeria, Aviation becomes the lifeblood that unites us, bridging gaps, fostering trade, and enabling the exchange of knowledge and culture.

“We recognize the significance of innovation and technological advancement in our Aviation sector. We understand that to remain competitive on the global stage, we must embrace cutting-edge technology, enhance our infrastructure, and nurture our human capital. Our shared goal is to elevate Nigeria’s Aviation industry to new heights of excellence.

“Safety remains paramount in aviation. We are committed to working with you to ensure that our airports, airlines, and aviation technologies meet the highest international safety standards. Moreover, sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity. Let us explore eco-friendly aviation technologies and practices that reduce our carbon footprint, ensuring a greener future for our industry.”