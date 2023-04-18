•Airlines count losses

By Chinelo Obogo

Aviation unions will today picket the offices of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) across the country, as the warning strike over non payment of entitlements enters day two.

A reliable source privy to the meeting held by the unions on Monday evening on the way forward, told Daily Sun that despite appeals from stakeholders and the Ministry of Aviation, the unions will continue with the two-day warning strike but will now focus solely on picketing the offices of theaviation agencies.

“The leadership has decided that there won’t be traffic gridlock and airport operations will not be affected. Only agencies will be picketed. However, heads of the agencies will be having a meeting with the leadership of the unions in their different chapters and the Federal Government today to discuss the way forward,” the source said. The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees (AUPCTRE), on Monday, withdrew their services from airports across the country as they commenced a two -day warning strike over the non-release of the reviewed Condition of Service which was negotiated among four aviation agencies for over seven years and the planned demolition of the Lagos office buildings of some agencies.

The strike caused heavy disruption of flights on Monday as many airlines were forced to delay operations and many passengers couldn’t access the airports across the country.

On the evening of Monday, the Ministry of Aviation appealed to the unions to end the strike, assuring that efforts were being made to meet their demands and also warning that it would not tolerate any breakdown of law and order.

However, the Ministry didn’t address the specifics of what the unions are agitating for with regards tearing down of buildings, confusing private concerns of Dominion and EAN hangars with offices of workers especially in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, the Ministry said the grievances of the unions are not issues that should lead to a strike.

“The strike is unnecessary as it will increase the hardship on our citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact on our rating globally. On the grievances prompting the strike by the unions, these are issues that should not lead to strike.

“It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house. The unions should have met with management of agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the concession of airports, the unions are aware of global practices and for the aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.

“On Conditions of Service in some of the agencies, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude. The unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalised and about to be paid anytime soon,” the Ministry of Aviation said.