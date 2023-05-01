•As Sirika assures on CoS implementation

By Chinelo Obogo

Aviation unions have shelved their plans to embark on an indefinite strike over non payment of entitlements.

A statement by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) reads: “After the warning strike, we met via zoom with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the Permanent Secretary and the heads of aviation agencies or their representatives on April 20, 2023.

“At the meeting, we received assurances that the agencies’ buildings in Lagos will not be demolished until adequate arrangements are made for the workers therein.

“Also, based on earlier meeting with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, there is assurance that the processes of approval of all the outstanding Conditions of Service (CoS) will be concluded at a meeting on May 9, 2023. Invitation has been extended to our unions to attend the meeting.

“Similarly, we are hopeful that arrangement will be firmed up for the liquidation of the arrears accruing from the implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustment for NiMet at the meeting of May 9th. We can confirm however, that the adjustment has been finally effected with this April salaries.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Minister of Aviation, the Permanent Secretary, the Director of Human Resources in the Ministry and the heads of aviation agencies for their efforts towards resolving the dispute. It is equally important to place on record the timely intervention of the Aviation Committees of the National Assembly.

“Therefore, based on the visible efforts of the Ministry of Aviation, the intervention of the National Assembly Committees of Aviation, the strident calls of many other respected Nigerians, as well as considering the overall interest of the aviation industry in Nigeria, our unions have taken the decision to shelve further actions on the stated matters and await the outcome of the meeting slated for May 9, 2023 among the Wages Commission, the Budget Office, the Ministry of Aviation/Agencies and our Unions,” they said.

Meanwhile, Sirika has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to the continued improvement of the welfare of aviation workers through regular trainings, enhanced pay packages, provision of working tools and conducive work environments.

He further assures workers of his commitment to ensuring the implementation of the respective Conditions of Service of the agencies under the Ministry’s supervision and payment of the minimum wages as agreed with the Labour unions.

Sirika however expressed concern over the frequency of workers strikes in the industry which, more often than not, disrupt operations at the nation’s airports and which send wrong signals to the outside world about the safety of Nigeria’s airspace.

The Minister wishes all workers in the aviation sector a wonderful celebration.