By Chinelo Obogo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has set up a task force to resolve the challenges of relocating international airlines from the old Lagos terminal to the new one.

On Thursday, August 31, Keyamo, directed all airlines operating from the old Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos, to relocate to the newly built terminal, saying that the old terminal will be temporarily shut from October 1, 2023, for renovation.

During a facility tour of the domestic and international airports in Lagos, the minister also ordered the immediate demolition of Dominion and EAN hangars cited close to the airport, to pave way for expansion of the new international terminal.

However, his spokesperson, Oluseyi Odutayo, said the minister is concerned about the challenges the airlines will face while moving and has set up a task force to make it easier. The members of the task force are: Hassan Musa, Adebayo Oladipo,

Mr. Collins Mukoro, Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo and Mr. Henry Agbebire.

According to Odutayo, the primary objectives of the taskforce are, “To resolve passenger concerns. The task force will work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation. We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.

“Our focus dwells on minimising any form of discomfort during this transition period. Efforts will be made in streamlining processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7. Measures such as enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations. FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.

“In conclusion, the minister extends his deepest regrets once again over the inconvenience caused and assures all travelers that we are fully committed to resolving these concerns promptly. We pledge our commitment to passenger comfort, safety, and overall satisfaction during this transitional period.”