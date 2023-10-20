By Chinelo Obogo

Aviation Hall of Fame (AHoF), a non-governmental organisation, has unveiled a 16-member Advisory Council.

Members of the Council, comprising professionals, are drawn from various departments in the aviation industry and other related fields.

The Aviation Hall of Fame was established on May 9, 2023, to recognise and reward merit and encourage excellent performance and highest standards in service delivery, as a panacea to enhancing safety and security in the aviation sector.

The body, which is the brainchild of three aviation practitioners, Professor Anthony Kila, Gboyega Adeoye and Wole Shadare, is to set in motion activities that will launder as well as promote dedication, honesty and hard work within the Nigerian aviation sector and beyond.

The members include: Dr Harold Olusegun Demuren, Aeronautical Engineer and former Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, Immediate Past President, of Aviation Round Table Initiative (ART) and Chairman Sabre Global Technology CWA, Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr Akin Olateru, Director General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Dr Anastasia Gbem, Former Legal Adviser at Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Mrs Titilayo Akerele, sociologist and ace labour activist, skilled in aeronautical information management and worked at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Mrs Nkechi Onyenso, CEO, Pathfinders

Others are: His Royal Highness, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye, former Director of Administration FAAN and the Oluyin of Iyin, Ekiti State, Dr Oluropo Owolabi, formerly of the Nigeria Airways and Managing Director, SAHCOL, Dr Daniel Young, Mr Lanre Arogundade, Coordinator, International Press Centre (IPC), Mr Bode Olorunfemi, Executive Director, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation among others