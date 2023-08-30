In a bid to further enhance security and safety of the Nigerian civil aviation industry, the agencies in the sector are set to sign a Civil – Military Memorandum of Cooperation with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

A statement signed by the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said that the memorandum of cooperation would formalise, deepen and strengthen the existing relationship between the two organisations. Nuhu who led the other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of aviation agencies to the headquarters of NAF in Abuja on Monday, said that the collaboration between civil and military would lead also to the enhancement of airspace security and safety. Other CEOs who visited the force headquarters with Nuhu included the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Odunowo, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Mohammed Kabir, directors and top management staff of the three agencies.

Speaking at the courtesy visit, Nuhu said that before now, there had been series of collaborations between civil aviation and the military in the country and appealed to Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff to continue in that trajectory. Nuhu emphasised that when the pact is eventually signed, it would become a landmark development between the civil aviation and the Nigerian air force.

He said: “We are here today in preparatory to signing of the Civil – Military Memorandum of Cooperation with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).”

It is pertinent for us to work together for the growth of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

“The continuous safety and security of the industry and the country’s airspace is very pertinent for the economic growth of Nigeria. Also, it will enable the country to retain its Category One Status. We need to keep working together as one.”

In his response, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar who welcomed the CEOs to the force headquarters, promised that his office would continue to work with civil aviation authorities in the country.

According to him, the idea of the memorandum of was long overdue, reiterating that it would formalise the existing areas of cooperation.

Apart from the memorandum, several other areas of cooperation at the highest level were discussed during the meeting. Key staff officers of Nigerian Air force also participated in the meeting.

The highlight of the visit was the exchange of gifts between the two groups.