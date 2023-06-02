From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command on Friday declared the former Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, wanted over his alleged involvement in the series of armed robbery, kidnapping, and murder cases in Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde, dissolved the PMS, headed by Lamidi, on Monday hours after he was sworn in for a second term in office at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The police had in the early hours of Tuesday, this week, raided Lamidi’s residence. One person was killed, 29 different types of guns were recovered, and 78 persons were arrested during the raid. The State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said the raid was carried out with a view to preventing mayhem that Lamidi and his supporters allegedly planned to unleash on different parts of Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday. But Lamidi escaped arrest during the raid. According to the police, the arrested suspects comprised 49 males and 39 females. As gathered, the police had carried out another raid at the residence.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, Adewale Osifeso, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, at a press briefing on Friday in Ibadan, said more sophisticated arms and ammunition in addition to the ones detected on Tuesday at his Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo have been recovered.

“The general public, particularly good citizens of Oyo State, is hereby notified that Lamidi Mukaila, a.k.a Auxiliary, is wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command in connection with cases of: Attempted murder, causing grievous harm, arms dealing murder, armed robbery within Oyo State, and kidnapping at Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa axis of the state. Lamidi Mukaila is an indigene of Oyo State. He was born on the 9th, January 1962 (61yrs) and is dark in complexion,” Williams said.

He stated further that a suspected notorious drug peddler alleged to be working for Lamidi was caught in possession of Indian hemp and hard drugs worth millions of naira.