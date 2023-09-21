By Rita Okoye

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, has revealed that the autopsy on the body of late rapper and singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has been completed.

This was announced on Thursday evening by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for The Lagos State Police Command on his page on X platform, formerly Twitter.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” Benjamin wrote.

Benjamin had earlier announced that the police successfully exhumed Mohbad’s body.

Mohbad, a former Marlian Music signee, who died last Tuesday at age 27 was buried on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after.

The circumstances surrounding his death have continued to spark controversies on social media.

While, the Lagos state police command recently commenced an investigation into Mohbad’s death, thousands of people have called for the ban of Marlian Music, the music label owned by Naira Marley.