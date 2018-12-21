The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is the Chairman of the committee while Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Affairs (Senate) is the Secretary. Other members of the committee include Hon. Justice N. Ajanah, Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice K. Abiri,Chief Judge of Bayelsa State and Hon. Kadi Abdullahi Maikano Usman, Grand Khadi of Gombe State Sharia Court of Appeal; Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly and Hon. Abel Peter Riah, Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly.

Senator David Umaru, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; Hon. Aminu Shagari, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Judiciary; Accountant General of the Federation; Secretary to the National Judicial Council; D.G. Nigerian Governors Forum or his representative; Chairman of the Forum of Finance Commissioners in Nigeria are also members of the committee.

The committee is, among others, expected to assess and review the level of compliance by all the 36 States of the Federation with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and to monitor, ensure and cause the implementation of Financial Autonomy across the Judiciary and Legislature of 36 States. They should also consult and relate with the appropriate Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure and where necessary enforce the implementation of constitutional provision; and also come up with appropriate modality or model to be adopted by all the States of the Federation for implementation and/ or compliance with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

We commend the president for constituting the committee. There is no doubt that the committee’s work will deepen our nascent democracy if implemented.