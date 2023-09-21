From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Automobile Spare Parts Traders in Benin City, capital of Edo State on Wednesday temporarily shut down their business premises and market to welcome and receive Divine Blessings from popular Catholic Priest, Rev.Fr Andrew Obinyan.

The Traders under the auspices of Christian Market Fellowship of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, Uwelu Zone were filled with Joy as they troop out in their large numbers to receive the fiery Catholic priest.

Fr. Obinyan’s visit to the market which is believed to be the biggest Spare parts market in the state was at the instance of the traders following an earlier visit to their counterparts at the popular Evbareke Spare Parts Market for a similar spiritual programme and exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the Traders, Chairman Uwelu Spare Parts Traders Union, Mr. Osas Collins while welcoming the Priest, described him as a true man of God who has been involved in the changing of lives of the people through his philanthropic and empowerment gestures.

According to him, “ Fr. Obinyan has been a Man of God . A man who has won many souls to our heavenly Father. A man that has changed lives and families. He will keep doing it, because the hand of God is upon him. Nothing is going to disturb his race not to win souls for the Kingdom of God, because he is here fighting for the kingdom of God here on earth. I pray that God grant him strength to overcome all challenges in his service to God and humanity”.

On the significance and benefits of the programme, Mr. Osas said “ You can see that, it has been a very wonderful day, the weather has been fair to us. If you look at the mammoth crowd that attended the programme, you will see that the hands of God is truly in this market and the programme was really awesome.

“We learnt that strength is all we need to pilot the daily affairs of our lives. By God’s grace, we are all happy to see our respected Priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan coming to bless us”, he added.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan in his exaltation which he titled “ Be Strong “ took his Biblical references from 2 Corinthians 2:11 and 1 Corinthians, 16:13, told the Traders that one of the devices of the devil is spiritual weakness which the enemy employs to reduce the greatness of the people and their destinies.

He urged them to be steadfast in prayers and pray for the restoration of their spiritual strengths.

High points of the programme were prayers offered by the Priest for Divine blessings for the Traders, deliverance and restoration of lost glory as they experienced several divine manifestations.

It would be recalled that there have been reported appeals by various interest groups and spirited Edo indigenes across the globe calling on Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan to join the forth coming Edo 2024 gubernatorial race describing him as the best suited for the position of governor which the state needs at this point in time.