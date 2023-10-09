Golf enthusiasts have applauded GAC Motors for sponsoring and ensuring a successful golf tournament tagged the 2023 Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate tourney in Lagos.

The event was held between September 29th and Monday, October 2nd, 2023.

A statement by the organizers revealed that the Golf Championship featured an exhilarating 18-hole championship golf tournament that attracted golf aficionados from far and wide.

Mr. Jubril Arogundade, General Manager, Commercial, CIG Motors, the sole distributor of GAC Motor, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “GAC Motor is proud to be associated with the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic and Escape to the Green. It’s a unique platform that resonates with our brand’s values of excellence and luxury. We are delighted to have been part of such an extraordinary celebration.

“GAC Motor Nigeria showcased its latest fleet of luxury vehicles, elevating the experience for attendees. The brand’s commitment to excellence was evident as guests had the opportunity to explore the cutting-edge technology, unmatched comfort, and timeless design of GAC Motor vehicles.

“The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic and Escape to the Green, powered by GAC Motor Nigeria, was a testament to the synergy between luxury, golf, and automotive excellence. It captivated the hearts and minds of all attendees, leaving an indelible mark in the annals of Nigerian golfing and lifestyle events,” the statement added.