By Steve Agbota

A Lagos-based automobile solutions company, Automecho Global Services celebrated its second anniversary with a significant milestone as it made an audacious foray into the aviation sector by launching a private jet charter service.

The milestone achievement coincided with Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration, as the brand had officially launched on October 1, 2021, carving a niche for itself by delivering exceptional automobile sales and maintenance services and luxury car rentals.

Unveiling the new venture at the firm’s office in Lagos, the CEO, Mr. Ogunleye Oluwaduyilemi expressed pride in the company’s role as a driving force in the industry, saying that their services had earned them a reputation for excellence and reliability.

He added that the company’s passion for innovation and commitment to improving the transportation landscape in Africa as well as its desire to offer a holistic transportation experience to its customers, led to the bold leap into new horizons.

“Automecho since inception has been in the business of providing automobile solutions including car sales, car maintenance services and luxury car rentals. We have now expanded our services to include jet rentals, catering to the travel needs of both jet-setters and aviation enthusiasts alike.

“Our clients can now relish the same caliber of quality, reliability, and customer-centric approach that has made us a trusted name in the automotive and luxury car rental industry.

“Our services are designed to redefine air travel experiences in Africa. Whether for business engagements, leisure getaways, or special occasions, clients can access our well-maintained jets, each equipped with top-notch amenities and staffed by seasoned professionals.

“We firmly believe that our jet rentals will elevate the convenience and accessibility of air travel for our customers, unlocking a world of opportunities for both business and leisure,” he explained.

Automecho’s entrance into the jet rental sphere coincides with the burgeoning trend of seeking luxury and comfort when moving within and away from Nigeria, particularly among high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives.

Frustrated by the delays often associated with commercial flights, many are exploring alternatives that allow them to maintain control over their schedules, and a host of charter service firms are already in business within the country.

When asked what Automecho plans to do differently, Oluwaduyilemi stated: “Our goal is to make private air travel readily accessible and stress-free for our clients, ensuring that every journey with us becomes an unforgettable, hassle-free experience.

“We’re genuinely excited about this new facet of our business, and our customers can easily book their flights by reaching out to us. Whether it’s a last-minute excursion or a meticulously planned trip, Automecho guarantees a seamless booking process.”

Oluwaduyilemi concluded by expressing gratitude to the company’s loyal customers and acknowledging the invaluable support of the co-founders of their parent company, Pertinence Group, Dr. Sunday Olorunsheyi and Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, for their unwavering support and innovative approach to business.