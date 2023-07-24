From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fatal accident has claimed the lives of eight passengers as well as injured 15 others along Malmadori- Birniwa Express Way in Jigawa State.

The accident, which involved three commercial vehucles, namely a J 5 wagon, a Gulf car and a hilux were conveying traders to and from Jaji – maji market and Hadejia market respectively when the tragedy occurred..

A statement signed by a member of the National Union of Road Transport Owners in Birniwa Local Government, Alhaji Baba, said members of his union arrived the scene of the tragedy soon after the accident, adding that they had rushed the injured to the hospital while dopositing the deceased at Birniwa General Hospital.

According to the statement, the deceased wereburied according to Islamic rite at Magari village cenentary in Fagi ward of Birniwa Local Government Area.

Those who attended the funeral which took place on Monday morning included the Local Government Chairmen of Birniwa Local Government Area, Umar Baffa as well as officials of his council.

It was gathered that the Chairman equally paid a visit to the General Hospital where he sympathized with the victims who were admitted in the hospital, besides settling their hospital bills.

He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased and implored drivers to drive with utmost care on the Highways.