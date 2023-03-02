From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin



An auto crash on Thursday claimed the lives of a father and his young male child along Jimba Oja, Idofian in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state.

The deceased, who were yet to be identified, were riding on a wine colour Bajaj motorcycle, MUN957QA, also known as Okada, and were rammed into by a lemon green Toyota Camry car with registration number LEM568TK, which was on a high speed.

It was gathered that the incident led to protest by residents of the community as they expressed their grievance over frequent accidents and high fatality rate in the area recently.

When contacted, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, confirmed the incident.

He said the two occupants in the Toyota Camry were injured while the man and his boy were later confirmed dead at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

“The command is looking at putting some rumbling stripes along the road to reduce speed because bumps would worsen the situation.

“We have succeeded in calming the protesting youths and advised them to always use helmet when riding Okada and look very well before entering the road”, he added.