From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigeria Community in Tasmania, Australia has celebrated Nigeria’s 63rd independence day by unveiling Nigeria’s commemorative stone at the International Wall of Friendship (IWF) in Tasmania.

Hobart’s Lord Mayor, Cr Anna Reynolds, unveiled the beautiful dark marble stone, symbolizing friendship and goodwill.

The ceremony graced by dignitaries including Anderson Madubike, the Nigerian Ambassador to Australia, Tasmanian Senator Catryna Bilyk and Dr Remi Yusuf, Chairperson of the Council of Nigeria Associations Presidents in Australia (CONAPA), marked the conclusion of Dr David Onu’s six-year tenure as the President of the Nigeria Community in Tasmania.

Reflecting on the community’s journey, Dr Onu remarked that “this day has been a long-cherished dream, one that I’ve tirelessly worked towards for the past three years. I’m thrilled that it’s finally here.”

“From a modest beginning in 2004, when a small group of Nigerian families in Hobart came together during the Christmas season to their incorporation in 2018, the community has come a long way. This event is a testament to their growth and unity as a community,” he said.

He added that “the Nigeria community in Tasmania, comprising 374 individuals and 124 families, actively contributes to the local economy across various sectors. Many members hold Bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees, contributing substantially to the region.

“What sets them apart is their commitment to being good neighbours, ethical citizens, and law-abiding residents, maintaining zero imprisonment rates anywhere in Australia for at least the last 10 years,” he stressed

The event featured captivating cultural performances, a delightful spread of traditional Nigerian cuisine, and a strong camaraderie that illuminated the warmth and unity within the community.