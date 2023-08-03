From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to the American University of Nigeria (AUN) to offer programme on public health and civil engineering begining from new academic session.

AUN, in a statement, noted that the public health program will be housed in their brand new school of basic medical sciences, supported by an up-to-date infrastructure, operated by both expatriate and home faculty members.

It added that the school will introduce allied programs such as nursing sciences by the beginning of the spring semester in January, and by fall next year introduce laboratory technology, anatomy, biochemistry, physiology and biotechnology.

It also added that it has secured partnerships and collaboration with international organizations and Universities in Europe and the US to ensure they provide students with the opportunity for overseas learning and to build their capacity to the highest international standard, while the civil engineering program will be offered with a water resources and environmental management specialization.

AUN Executive Director, Communications, Daniel Okereke, in a statement on Thursday, noted that the NUC in a letter signed by Abubakar Girei, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, conveyed the message to AUN President, Dr. DeWayne Frazier, who described the approvals as a confirmation of the NUC’s trust in the quality of AUN’s teaching and learning facilities and international linkages.

Dr. Frazier thanked NUC for the support so far, assuring the Commission that the school will produce the best from the department.

He said: “NUC moved quite expeditiously to assist us in launching this important programme as they understand the dire need for quality healthcare, especially in the Northeast Zone of Nigeria.

“These new public health and civil engineering programmes would improve the quality of life for the people of the region and educate the next generation of healthcare professionals and engineers to impact the country.

“As you would expect from AUN, the programmes we are introducing from August will not only be Nigerian in curriculum but also uniquely American. The university will be partnering with numerous top level American universities with these programmes to leverage the best of both countries.”

He said the AUN public health programme grew from a rich history of institutional collaborations in healthcare and livelihood support in the northeast region. “As a development university, AUN’s commitment to humanitarian and development initiatives addressing health emergencies, improved health, and community well-being.”

He said since 2018, the AUN School of Law has hosted UNDP’s gender-based violence in emergencies (GBViE) course for healthcare professionals, which recently graduated participants from the 8th cohort.

He added that in the area of public health, AUN has partnered with state, national and international partners to address health issues including Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child Health (RMNCH), dental and nutritional health issues, impacts of conflict on health.