…Commend security efforts, palliatives

Wife of the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Council of Enugu State, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu, has commended the development efforts and the plans by the Enugu State Government to roll out palliatives to alleviate the hardships occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, saying the interventions would make life better for the rural women in particular.

She also urged women of the local government area to embrace innovation as currently championed by the Governor Peter Mbah administration so as to benefit maximally from the expected greater leadership and economic opportunities that would come from both the state and local governments.

Mrs. Obeagu spoke at the maiden edition of August Meeting themed “Innovation: Resilience and Gender Equity” organised for Isi-Uzo Women at the Council headquarters, Ikem, on Thursday.

“I bring you the goodwill of the wife of our Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah. Also, we, the women of Isi-Uzo fully identify with the policies, programmes, and mapped out projects of the Governor Peter Mbah administration to empower the rural communities through agriculture and agro-allied industrialisation, massive infrastructural interventions, and human capital development.

“We identify with the palliative plans rolled out by the Enugu State Government and commend the decentralisation of the palliatives management by involving the local governments, which are also closest to the people.

“We are happy that the efforts to address insecurity are already yielding massive results. This improved security, coupled with government’s plan to construct or reconstruct 81 roads as well as create Special Agriculture Processing Zones (SAPZ) to move farming to agriculture and agro-allied industrialisation will boost productivity and the rural economy”, she said.

On her part, the guest speaker and a former Member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Amaka Ugwueze, reminded women that they remained the pillars of the society.

Hon. Ugwueze, therefore, urged the women to be virtuous and innovative in their dealings and resilient in the face of hardship, saying that was the only way to survive in a world filled with challenges.

She, however, assured that the programmes and policies of the Dr. Mbah administration would ease their numerous challenges in no distant time and urged them to exercise a little more patience.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, expressed happiness at the convocation of the event, which he said had brought the women of the local government together and also highlighted the challenges of the women of the area.

He described women as the pillar of support in every home and by extension the society, stressing that they deserved support in every way possible.

The highlight of the event, which featured match past and cultural displays by women from the four Development Centres of the Council, was the distribution of women empowerment materials to the joy of the women.

Present at the event were officials of the local government, administrators of the development centres, political leaders, major stakeholders, and civil society organiations, who equally commended the initiative of the wife of the Council Chairman.