From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A social cultural group, Shitile Integrity Group (SIG) Worldwide has expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for choosing Mr Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira as the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).

In a statement issued on Thursday evening and signed by its President, Hon Ben Ukeji and Alfred Shimbayev (Secretary), the group described China’s appointment as a demonstration of Tinubu’s detribalized nature and preference for excellence.

The Group further described the appointment of Mr Chira as one of the best things to have happened to the Shitile nation and expressed confidence that he will not disappoint the nation.

“Again, President Tinubu has displayed his unbiasedness and detribalised nature in selecting those who will help him in effectively steering the affairs of this country. He will always succeed because he searches for the most qualified persons in order to get results, when it comes to appointment.

“Chira’s appointment is therefore, a product of his hard work, experience and competence. We (SIG) are told that the president approved Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified him as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest marks in the examination conducted, among all qualified candidates for the office.

“We are therefore very confident to say Nigerians will not regret, because the president has made the best choice in picking Chira as the Auditor General of the Federation.

“We, as members of the Shitile Integrity Group, shall support and solidly stand behind the new appointee (Chira) to enable him succeed. It is said, to whom much is given, much is expected. The Shitile Integrity Group is therefore urging the new Auditor General of the Federation to justify the confidence reposed in him, by serving to the best of his abilities.

“We also thank the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen George Akume for his contributions towards national stability and development of the Tiv nation”.

Mr Chira, whose appointment was confirmed by the senate on Wednesday, holds a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Public Sector Accounting and a Master in Business Administration (MBA). He hails from Taraba state

A trained AFROSAI-E Performance Auditor, Chira is a Fellow, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria – FCNA, Member, Computer Forensics Institute Nigeria – MCFI and Member Chartered Institute of Taxation ACTI.