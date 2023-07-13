From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The African Union Development Agency(AUDA) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development(NEPAD) has disclosed plans to establish strong partnerships to eradicate food insecurity in line with the African Union Agenda 2063 goals of Agricultural Revolution for food sufficiency in Nigeria.

Both agencies in a worship held in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursday noted that the measure will eradicate poverty and food sufficiency.

According to the National Coordinator (AUDA-NEPAD)/APRM, Gloria Akobundu, who was represented by Clara Njoku,Special Adviser to governor Hope Uzodimma on NEPAD, at the ocassion also added that the measure had become imperative for the Agency to realise its mandate of coordinating and implementing continental, regional and national priority interventions .

She said “It will also educate and support small scale farmers and relevant stakeholders on the adherence to the implementation of African Union Agenda 2063 Goals 1, 3, 5 and7 and Sustainable Development Goals 2, 3, 6, and14 which is in conformity with the Federal Government Agricultural Revolution for food sufficiency in Nigeria.”

Also she added that “the programme would focus at alleviating poverty, ending hunger, encouraging social cohesion and community development, reducing socio-economic inequalities, developing human capital, advancing gender equality, empowerment of youth and women as well as promoting overall inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

Also, speaking, the state Coordinator of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council(NEPC)-Anthony Ajuruchi, argued that the non-oil export sector holds immense potential for driving economic growth, diversification and sustainable development in Africa.