From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (NC/CEO) African Union Development Agency–New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has hailed the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu was inaugurated as ECOWAS Chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government last Sunday in Bissau, Guinea- Bissau.

Princess Akobundu, in a statement, by Marcel Anyatonwu, Communication Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, noted that the unanimous endorsement of President Tinubu was a clear indication that ECOWAS sub-region as well as Africa believe in his capacity and capability to provide purposeful leadership in steering the sub-region out of its economic challenges and to improve multi-lateral relationship amongst member states, as well as promote democracy and good governance.

She said: “With the statement made by President Tinubu in his acceptance speech, it’s clear that he understands very clearly the challenges of the sub-region and has pledged to work with his colleagues in coming up with workable solutions in addressing them.”

She also hailed the President for upholding the tenets of democracy and rule of law by taking a stand against any form of coup d’etat in the sub-region and in Africa.

She said that pronouncements by the President has sent strong signal to any group(s) contemplating to carry out such act, which has become an unpopular way of governance in the world, urging them to have a rethink and drop the idea.

Princess Akobundu expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s tenure will bring good tidings to the sub-region, noting that, with the wealth of experience of the President and his ability as a good team leader and player, ECOWAS will feel his huge impact in the coming months.

She, thus, called for supports for the President Tinubu from his fellow counterparts and all those that will work with him during his tenure to realize all that he set out to achieve.