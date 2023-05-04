By Chukwuma Umeorah

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has said the persistent attacks on Nigerian media over the years have undermined the general human rights protection for all Nigerians, democracy and sustainable development in the country.

This is even as it called on the government to ensure adequate protection for media freedom in law and in practice.

In a statement to commemorate World Press Freedom Day and the 30th anniversary of proclamation of the Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, MRA said by strengthening the right to freedom of expression, which is a critical human right that serves as a driver for all other human rights, the government could ensure a future where all other human rights are adequately protected and respected in Nigeria. MRA’s Programme Director, Ayode Longe, said, in the statement, that given the enormous duty imposed on the media by the constitution, particularly Section 22, which demands government accountability to the people, failure to provide adequate protection for the media was impeding its ability to perform the functions upon which good governance, democracy and sustainable development in Nigeria depend.

“No other sector of the Nigerian society has faced such relentless attacks for decades as the media sector has had to endure. By placing the responsibility of policing a powerful institution like the government on the media without adequate or commensurate protection, the media has been made a target for attacks by all corrupt or incompetent government officials seeking to hide their misdeeds or mistakes,” he said.

Observing that the World Press Freedom Day is being commemorated with the theme: “Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights,” Longe emphasised it is only in an environment where freedom of expression is adequately protected and respected that citizens can have the confidence to engage in public discourse, criticise government policies and officials, make meaningful contributions to policies and advocate for their rights as well as the rights of others.

He also called on the incoming administration of president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to make a commitment to protect media freedom, including reviewing and amending existing laws and regulations to ensure they provide robust legal protections for freedom of expression in conformity with international standards.

“The government should take steps to ensure the safety of journalists, offline and online, as well as by investigating and prosecuting attacks on journalists, and holding perpetrators accountable,” MRA’s programme director said.