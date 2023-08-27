From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The junta in the Republic of Niger has ordered the country’s armed forces to be on maximum alert against any external aggression.

The junta in a circular dated August 25, 2023, cited by Sunday Sun yesterday, said threats of aggression on the Nigerien territory was increasingly felt.

The junta, however, said that in order to avoid a general surprise effect, and to provide an adequate response, of the reception of the message, all personnel should be placed on maximum alert.

“Report immediately to your hierarchy of any hostile action recorded in your area of responsibility,” the head of the Nigerien Army, Salaou Barmou, ordered.

Commenting on the circular, a source told Sunday Sun that it was issued as a result of possible terrorist attacks and not connected to the planned military action by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Standby Force.

The source, however, said that in another way, they added forces between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin since they are the two countries that have been insisting on the military intervention in Niger.