It has been established that procrastination has killed more dreams than the number of lives death has actually claimed. Procrastination remains the largest grave yard. Those whose dreams have not been buried or aborted usually think time is surplus until they run out of vigour to pursue them.

But a business trojan, Okafor Chinedu Emmanuel, also known as VGH BOSS, the chairman of VGH Group, which comprises VGH Industrial Production, VGH Homes Limited and VGH Music, is sounding a clarion call to every dreamer to be fearless and chase their aspirations as if it is warfare.

Like many stories of how people rose from obscurity into stardom, the VGH BOSS had a grass to grace experience. He sieved through the obstacles of life to build one of the biggest business conglomerates in Nigeria. The entrepreneur demonstrated valiance to triumph in sectors of the economy many business ideas ended in a memorial park.

Nigeria continues to steal the spotlight as one of the countries with the most difficult ease of doing business in the world. The private sector is smashing solely due to the sheer determination of the key players. Infrastructure and formulating the right policies remain some of the major challenges bedeviling their activities and ultimately the economy.

To prove the mettle of his resolve to succeed as a businessman, VGH BOSS skillfully evaded the beehive to access the honey in the country’s recycling sector which is completely devoid of governmental support. The Chief Executive Officer of VGH Industrial Production is a frontrunner in Nigeria’s recycling industry and a leading manufacturer of nylon and plastics.

Courageously, the astute entrepreneur has turned dung into money, utilizing large piles of the country’s plastic waste lying in the dump.

Over the last decade, VGH BOSS has extremely contributed to the thriving of the real estate market via his VGH Homes Limited, with presence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos, Anambra and other parts of the country. The real estate firm has delivered more than four housing projects, with the adoption of innovation and international best practices to enhance safety, quality, ensuring affordability and upholding its primary aim of reducing the housing deficit in the country.

First, the major driving force for Okafor Chinedu Emmanuel is to make impact in the society, through positive impact on the socio-economic life of the people.

Out of nowhere, VGH Music, which was conceived to project the voice of young talented Nigerian singers who crave opportunity to launch their careers, is a major player in the sector. True to the essence for which it was established, it has been a credible platform for budding artistes such as Crayon and Somto.

By all standards, VGH BOSS is a model of courage and an example to those who seek precedence about how to forge ahead in a foggy terrain filled with flurry of uncertainties in life. In an inspiring post on social media, he encouraged the young generation to put some passion behind their dreams.

“Attack your dream with passion,” he wrote.