From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna South in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Sunday Marshall Katung, on Friday, said the destructive attack on a Catholic Parish House in Fadan Kamanton, Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State that resulted in the death of a young Seminarian stood condemned.

According to him, the attack was a direct affront to the Federal Government by the invading criminals, urging the security agents to step up their games in putting an end to the recurrence of attacks on peaceful and armless Nigerians, especially in southern Kaduna.

The first-time lawmaker in a statement said he was saddened that such a heinous crime against humanity was again repeating itself in a peaceful Fadan Kamaton.

“My attention was drawn to an attack in Fadan Kamanton, a community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Findings revealed that the attack was carried out by a terrorist group on Thursday evening.

“They invaded the residence of the Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, and set the entire Rectory ablaze, burning to death a Seminarian, Na’aman Ngofe Danladi who was completing his training in the Catholic Priesthood.

“I am saddened by this news. Sadly, evil has once again visited our peaceful community. I unequivocally condemn this horrific terrorist attack that claimed the live of our young Seminarian.

“Terrorism and violence against innocent citizens should never be justified nor be a part of our daily happening. Such a cowardly and callous attack on our communities must not be allowed to continue.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ families, friends, and the entire Catholic community in Kaduna South Senatorial District and the entire state. I stand with the people of Fadan Kamanton, the Kurama community, and the Catholic diocese at this tragic and difficult time.

“The resurgence of terrorism on the Kaduna-Kachia Road by bandits is a direct affront to the federal government and in particular the security agencies. And this is the time to take the fight to the bandits and kidnappers.

“I appeal to the Security agencies to carry out a one-month intensive operation on the forest around Southern Kaduna to degrade the bandits and kidnappers. And Anybod found to be aiding and abetting criminality shouldn’t be spared”, he said.