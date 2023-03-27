The Police Command in Enugu State has launched a massive man-hunt for assailants that attacked police operatives on a routine stop-and-search duty at Uwani in the Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that the man-hunt had resulted in the assailants abandoning the black Mercedes Benz ML 350 they used for the operation along Enugu-Port-Harcourt Road.

Ndukwe said that the incident took place at Osadebe Stree, Kenyatta Market Enugu, on Sunday, March 26, at about 11:30 a.m.

“The armed hoodlums, who came in their numbers and operating in SUVs, suddenly opened fire on the police operatives on routine stop-and-search duty.

“Many of the hoodlums escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel with the operatives.

“Two of the police operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were moved to the hospital and they were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation,” he said.

According to him, manhunt of the assailants, which was immediately launched, resulted in the miscreants abandoning the black Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic Jeep they used for the operation Enugu/Port-Harcourt Road.

The command spokesman noted that the vehicle, riddled with gunshots and blood stains, had been recovered.

“The recovery of the vehicle and the signs thereof, corroborates preliminary investigation, which suggests that at least two of the hoodlums were neutralised,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, had ordered Tactical/Operational Operatives of the Command to sustain the ongoing manhunt operation.

He said that the commissioner had warned that anything short of fishing out and bringing the assailants to book, to assuage the loss of the two police operatives, would not be accepted.

He said: “The CP, therefore, urges citizens of the state and the general public to assist the command with useful information that will aid the speedy arrest of the suspects.

“The state police boss also called on residents and owners of medical facilities in particular to report any person or persons, dead or alive, sighted with gunshots injuries to the police,” he said. (NAN)