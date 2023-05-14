From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC), has condemned the assault of a Police Officer by one Seun Kuti.

The PSC, has equally commended the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, for his prompt action in ordering the arrest and prosecution of the musician who obviously has diminished the sanctity of the symbol of authority of the Nigerian nation.

PSC head of press and public relations Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in statement issued in Abuja. The statement reads; “The Commission demands that the culprit must be arraigned immediately and that the Inspector General must ensure that the matter is followed to it’s logical conclusion to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Police as the lead Agency in internal security and in it’s ability to maintain law and order and also protect lives and properties.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr.Solomon Arase, former Inspector General of Police said “no matter the offence the Police Officer committed, nobody, including Seun Kuti has the right to assault a Policeman in uniform and on official duty”.

Dr. Arase “frowned at the effrontery of Seun to slap the Police Officer, insisting that Nigeria is not a Hobbesian state where might is right.

“We must as a civilized people explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement Officials rather than this uncouth behavior in assaulting the symbol of authority in our country” he noted.

“We look forward to the prompt prosecution of Seun to act as a deterrent to others of his ilk” Dr. Arase added.

He further commended the Police Officer for refusing to be provoked by the action of his aggressor, a development he said would have been more fatal.